As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Market Valuation Declined, Centre Asset Management Has Boosted by $1.97 Million Its Holding; Smith & Howard Wealth Management Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) Boosted by $448,200

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 28,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,960 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, up from 78,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.09. About 2.82 million shares traded or 88.67% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 4.96 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS SAYS FIRB APPROVES TAKEOVER BY MERCK SHARP & DOHME; 18/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-In Congo outbreak, Ebola vaccine faces reality tests; 24/04/2018 – PEPTIDREAM TO GET MILESTONE FEE FROM MERCK AS MET 3RD CRITERIA; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.16 TO $4.28, SAW $4.08 TO $4.23; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO: CONS HEALTH BUYER SHLD OFFER UNIT A GOOD FUTURE; 07/03/2018 – Breaking — Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fcg Limited Company stated it has 2,657 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Princeton Strategies Group stated it has 90,907 shares. Moreover, Barr E S & Commerce has 0.05% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 5,344 shares. 103,314 are held by Dowling Yahnke Ltd Llc. Lynch Associate In reported 100,286 shares stake. Daiwa Sb Ltd owns 3,050 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Zacks Inv Management reported 986,678 shares. 7,104 were accumulated by Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Aldebaran Fincl stated it has 0.73% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Citadel Advsr Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company reported 51 shares stake. 4,256 are owned by Bell Bancorp. 17,695 were reported by Ntv Asset. Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 153,157 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 7,074 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 6.98M shares. United Ser Automobile Association invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 13,028 shares. 6,458 were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited holds 0.01% or 10,300 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 31,169 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 16,403 shares. 39 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants Investments. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 170,137 shares. Allstate holds 22,825 shares. 251 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

