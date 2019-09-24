As Cigna (CI) Valuation Rose, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Increased Holding; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holder Front Barnett Associates Has Upped Holding

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 2,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 67,962 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.31 million, up from 65,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $154.65. About 3.71 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 152.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 9,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.89% . The institutional investor held 16,052 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, up from 6,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $160.15. About 2.20 million shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 08/03/2018 – The Cable – Draghi, Trade & Cigna; 23/04/2018 – Cigna: Second Request Extends Waiting Period Until 30 Days After Companies Have Complied With the Second Request; 03/05/2018 – Cigna 1Q Adjusted Income From Operations $1B; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67bn deal; 08/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Health insurer Cigna set to buy Express Scripts: report; 08/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Cigna will buy Express Scripts; massive opioid litigation may not get settled, after all; 23/04/2018 – CIGNA – EFFECT OF SECOND REQUEST IS TO EXTEND WAITING PERIOD IMPOSED BY HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, EXPRESS SCRIPTS HAVE COMPLIED WITH SECOND REQUEST; 19/03/2018 – Cigna CEO on Express Scripts deal: ‘This is a broadening of capabilities’; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA: OFFER REPRESENTS ABOUT 31% PREMIUM TO MARCH 7 CLOSE

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating on CIGNA (CI) – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With 3 New Growth Catalysts, Is Rite Aid Stock Finally a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 12,354 shares to 22,604 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,377 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Etf Trust (PDP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 11 investors sold CI shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 366,756 shares or 48.87% less from 717,325 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Rech Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 105,469 shares. Founders Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 1,870 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,052 shares. Riverpark Mgmt Lc reported 509 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt holds 0.81% or 14,877 shares in its portfolio. 1,774 were reported by Pettee Investors. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 202 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 114 shares stake. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Com invested in 14,607 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Company reported 1,494 shares. Cullinan Assocs has 0.02% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 1,400 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 72,170 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 6,765 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04 million and $596.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,942 shares to 261,770 shares, valued at $51.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,823 shares, and cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverpark Capital Limited Co has 82,412 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. West Oak Lc invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 368 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc invested 1.79% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Stephens Ar has 0.23% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Creative Planning reported 0.04% stake. Redwood Lc invested in 63,806 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 2,206 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Company Ltd holds 0.22% or 440 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Company holds 473 shares. Moreover, Baillie Gifford & has 0.84% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5.19M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 1.79 million shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Sunbelt Secs Inc holds 0.8% or 12,194 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 15.18M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.