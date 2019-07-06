As Cigna (CI) Valuation Declined, Holder Cibc World Markets Trimmed Its Position; Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Salem Investment Counselors Has Cut Its Stake by $3.43 Million

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 20,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,983 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, down from 104,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS REMOVED 138 FACEBOOK PAGES CONTROLLED BY IRA; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Delaney: AI Caucus Co-Chairs: Facebook Should Clarify Plans to Use AI, Address Bias and Privacy Concerns; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘VERY LIKELY’ THAT NEXT COMPUTING PARADIGM SHIFT WILL BE AROUND VIRTUAL AND AUGMENTED REALITY – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points…and It Would Be More If Facebook Were In It — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK:BBRY SUIT ‘SADLY REFLECTS’ STATE OF MESSAGING BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Fallout Deals Blow to Mercers’ Political Clout; 29/03/2018 – Facebook-Linked Marketer Plunges as Policy Shift May Sap Profit; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY URGED FACEBOOK TO DISCLOSE PRIVACY POLICY; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Kilmer: Kilmer Statement on Facebook’s Endorsement of the Honest Ads Act; 07/03/2018 – Some advertising agencies are recommending against buying certain types of Facebook ads

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 71.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 277,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.76% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,334 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 387,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $163.44. About 829,739 shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 12.54% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 03/05/2018 – Cigna 1Q Adj EPS $4.11; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CIGNA AIMS TO ACHIEVE DEBT-TO-CAPITALIZATION RATIO IN 30’S WITHIN 18 TO 24 MONTHS AFTER TRANSACTION CLOSES; 29/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-ANZ NZ ANNOUNCES SALE OF ONEPATH LIFE NZ LTD TO CIGNA-ANZ.AX; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Review Follows Announcement Cigna Will Acquire Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – St. Louis Business: BREAKING: Cigna buying St. Louis County-based Express Scripts for $67 billion; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cigna Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CI); 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Cigna to buy Express Scripts for $54 billion; 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD ANZ.AX – SALE REMAINS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL AND IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN FY19; 08/03/2018 – Express Scripts (ESRX) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Express Scripts; Are Shareholders getting a Fair Pri

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 54,637 shares to 109,691 shares, valued at $16.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC) by 7,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 717,325 shares or 37.58% less from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Investment Advsr stated it has 2,161 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Co holds 0.65% or 7,914 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Financial Services Corp holds 77 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Hikari Limited reported 28,697 shares stake. Cibc World Mkts Corp invested in 110,334 shares. Grisanti Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2.9% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.18% or 6,613 shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Cap Management Lc reported 509 shares. Pettee Invsts Inc reported 0.18% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,572 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,765 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Amer Research Communication invested in 212 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, down 3.08% or $0.12 from last year’s $3.89 per share. CI’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 10.84 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.90 actual earnings per share reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 52,165 shares to 66,475 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,270 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold $128,408. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97M on Wednesday, January 23. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.36B for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold & invested in 1.03% or 41,472 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.95% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 635,374 shares. Night Owl Mgmt Lc holds 73,996 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 9,279 shares. Channing Ltd Liability Corporation reported 48,471 shares. Whitnell And Company reported 198 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jones Lllp has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 2,013 shares. Winfield Assoc reported 7,270 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md owns 12,978 shares or 3.3% of their US portfolio. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.17% or 2,986 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt stated it has 146,890 shares. Yhb invested in 41,422 shares. Wealthquest owns 1,746 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

