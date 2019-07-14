As Ciena Com (CIEN) Stock Price Declined, Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Cut by $10.94 Million Its Stake; Kidder Stephen W Has Lowered Mastercard (MA) Holding by $1.28 Million as Stock Rose

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 5,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,945 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29 million, down from 53,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.23M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Ciena Corp Com (CIEN) by 61.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 295,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 188,397 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, down from 484,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Ciena Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 1.91 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $75.99 million for 22.49 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $1.00 million activity. SMITH GARY B also sold $360,222 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares. 1,000 Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares with value of $37,780 were sold by McFeely Scott. The insider ALEXANDER STEPHEN B sold $91,986. Shares for $77,382 were sold by Rothenstein David M on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru holds 14.79M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 206,680 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smithfield Tru owns 3,310 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 3.07M shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). M&T Bankshares Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Colorado-based Advsr Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 439,274 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.08% or 90,000 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 318 shares stake. De Burlo Gp Incorporated Inc reported 171,300 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 329 shares. Prudential reported 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc Sub Vtg Shs by 13,083 shares to 410,734 shares, valued at $27.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 71,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Rlty Tr.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.40 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Koshinski Asset holds 5,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Bankshares Trust Limited has invested 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boussard And Gavaudan Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 962 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 7,793 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.43M shares or 3.1% of the stock. Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp reported 2.45M shares or 4.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wafra has 0.34% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 41,530 shares. Park Avenue Lc reported 20,292 shares. Welch Gru Limited owns 1,786 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Axa has invested 0.32% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Daiwa Grp has invested 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cwm Limited Liability reported 1,580 shares. Shelton Capital Management reported 1,748 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 8,168 shares to 54,314 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 14,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.