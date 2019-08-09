As Ciena (CIEN) Valuation Rose, Meeder Asset Management Has Increased Position by $623,117; Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Maintains Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 95.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 16,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 34,408 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 17,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 1.75 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50 million shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 50,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $75.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 16,411 shares to 721 shares, valued at $50,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,584 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

