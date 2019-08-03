As Ciena (CIEN) Valuation Rose, Horizon Investment Services Raised Holding; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Continues to Hold Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Inc (EDU) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 4,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 22,770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 18,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $103.17. About 1.18M shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 46,119 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 1.69M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. by 72,482 shares to 7.03 million shares, valued at $457.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) by 296,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.26M shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF).

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Universal Technical Institute Schedules Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tal Education Is A Slightly Better Pick Than New Oriental – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Keywise Capital Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why New Oriental Education & Tech Group Stock Plunged Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 30,767 shares to 18,529 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ciena +1.4% on Q1 beats, three-year targets – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ciena Executing Well On Growing Opportunities In Telco And Data Centers – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For June 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Buy Signal Just Sounded For CIEN Stock Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of Ciena’s Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.