As Ciena (CIEN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Upped Its Holding; Gratia Capital Holding in Berry Global Group (BERY) Raised by $1.50 Million as Valuation Declined

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 1178.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 178,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 193,873 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 15,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 39,194 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 167.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 45,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 6,366 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 169,501 are held by Citadel Advsrs. Pnc Fincl Services Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 70,415 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0% or 336 shares. Teton Advsrs Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 5,500 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Limited holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 5,400 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 4,934 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd owns 2,850 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Advsr Capital Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 62,626 shares. 3.48M are held by Luminus Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Tennessee-based Ftb has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Morgan Stanley reported 1.84 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shine Invest Advisory Ser Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 165 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,459 shares.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berry Global – Risk Adjusted Return Of -25% – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Berry Global Group’s Shares Plunged 18.7% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 0.38% or 404,609 shares. Product Ptnrs, a New York-based fund reported 258,100 shares. Piedmont owns 8,166 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Voloridge Inv Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 13,331 shares. Horizon Invest Services Limited Liability Corp holds 46,119 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Capital Fund Mgmt invested 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moreover, Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 6,780 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 8,000 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Co has 0.05% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Federated Invsts Pa owns 275,478 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is It Finally Safe to Buy Infinera? – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Buy Signal Just Sounded For CIEN Stock Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “You Don’t Want To Miss On Ciena – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 8,721 shares to 25,329 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processi (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,478 shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hold.