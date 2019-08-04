As Ciena (CIEN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowered Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined While Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Lowered Holding by $1.99 Million

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 14,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 400,696 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.01M, down from 414,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 101,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.01 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 1.69M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.54M for 21.41 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 21,105 shares to 780,397 shares, valued at $33.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc by 315,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 776,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Banks Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

