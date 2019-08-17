As Ciena (CIEN) Stock Rose, Shareholder De Burlo Group Has Lifted Its Position; Force Capital Management Boosted Stake in Autonation (AN)

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 57.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 62,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 171,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 109,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 1.38 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 523,713 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.64 million activity. EDELSON DAVID B bought 1,150 shares worth $41,469.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.99% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 188,995 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Ltd Llc invested in 110,330 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 3,539 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 14,054 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 106,235 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ws Management Lllp owns 285,823 shares. Rbs Partners LP stated it has 3.61M shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 11,031 shares. North Star Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 200 shares. Cibc Markets accumulated 9,282 shares or 0% of the stock. 64,420 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase Com. Arizona State Retirement reported 41,387 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.02% or 9,104 shares.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 60,800 shares to 37,700 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,195 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors accumulated 27,924 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 3.07M shares. 173,781 were reported by Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd. Hl Finance Svcs invested in 230,921 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Tower Capital (Trc) accumulated 4,833 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0.04% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0.01% or 4,736 shares. Trexquant Lp holds 0.13% or 47,261 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 58,210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grp Inc Inc owns 375,781 shares. Proffitt And Goodson accumulated 0% or 3 shares. Whittier Trust has 362 shares. Kennedy Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 142,141 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Vanguard Group stated it has 14.79M shares.