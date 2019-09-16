As Ciena (CIEN) Stock Price Rose, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Lowered Its Holding; United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined While Cohen Klingenstein Trimmed Its Position by $3.81 Million

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 99.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 4,847 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 3.31M shares traded or 22.37% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years

Cohen Klingenstein Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 27.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 76,608 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.97M, down from 105,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 3.03 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 2,662 shares to 13,854 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 106,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi has 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 4,847 shares. Broadview Advsrs Limited Com invested 1.44% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). The New York-based Millennium Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 246,280 shares or 0.02% of the stock. D E Shaw And Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Goldman Sachs Inc reported 2.12M shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 1.32M shares. White Pine Limited Com holds 13,445 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 20,995 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 291,458 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Ag owns 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 16,205 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Petrus Tru Communication Lta reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Victory Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 199,345 shares.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88 million and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,931 shares to 7,273 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).