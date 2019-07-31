As Ciena (CIEN) Stock Price Declined, Cookson Peirce & Co Boosted Holding by $1.39 Million; Eam Investors Has Decreased Its Position in Five9 (FIVN) as Stock Price Declined

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 7,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,757 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, down from 54,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.38. About 1.20 million shares traded or 44.83% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 37,544 shares as the company's stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 476,784 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 439,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 1.16M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $436,042 activity. On Thursday, February 7 SMITH GARY B sold $360,222 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 9,600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 452,711 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.04% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 160,230 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 3.01 million shares. Boston Prns stated it has 1.77M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Principal Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Columbus Circle Invsts reported 404,609 shares. 206,354 were reported by Essex Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Raymond James And Associate holds 90,637 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 206,680 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.59% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 383,883 were reported by Prudential Financial Inc.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session – Benzinga" on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Ciena Appoints New Leader in Indonesia to Guide Operator's Network Transformation – Business Wire" published on July 30, 2019

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 98,305 shares to 33,345 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc Com by 6,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,531 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).