As Ciena (CIEN) Shares Declined, Aqr Capital Management Boosted by $26.27 Million Its Position; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Flippin Bruce & Porter Lifted Position by $309,498

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 710,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.83M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.72M, up from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 1.74M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 7,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 333,770 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18 million, up from 326,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 60.59 million shares traded or 178.26% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Pfizer (PFE) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c, Revenues Miss; Lowers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century holds 12.46M shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Inc reported 146,851 shares. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 82,295 shares. Twin reported 359,380 shares stake. Moon Capital Mngmt Limited Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,417 shares. D E Shaw & Company Inc owns 10.85 million shares. Willis Inv Counsel stated it has 387,800 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Cadence Fincl Bank Na accumulated 94,575 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Atwood And Palmer Inc holds 22,246 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi holds 213,323 shares. Fruth Investment owns 13,469 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie accumulated 58,696 shares. Patten Gp stated it has 9,040 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A reported 79,541 shares stake. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Llc has 0.03% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 8,101 shares to 123,770 shares, valued at $15.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 109,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,209 shares, and cut its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $436,042 activity. SMITH GARY B sold $360,222 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Bogle Investment Management Limited Partnership De holds 1.06% or 369,288 shares. Trexquant Inv LP has 0.13% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Macroview Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 17,012 shares. 54,577 are held by Dorsey Wright Assocs. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 89,612 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eam Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Beck Management Limited Liability Company has 11,225 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.08% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl reported 198,542 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co owns 8,820 shares. State Street invested in 0.01% or 4.62M shares.