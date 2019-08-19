As Ciena (CIEN) Share Value Rose, Holder John G Ullman & Associates Has Decreased by $9.75 Million Its Position; At&T (T) Position Maintained by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 263,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 268,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.29. About 660,661 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 66,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 790,741 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.80M, up from 724,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 10.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 10/03/2018 – AT&T, Justice Department Clash Over Merits of Time Warner Deal; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 07/03/2018 – Correction to AT&T Guidance, Capital Plans on March 6; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up; 22/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: AT&T may not be confident of a quick Time Warner resolution; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Management Ltd reported 19,524 shares stake. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 10,339 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 36,115 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.79% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The California-based Denali Advisors has invested 3.6% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lc has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Royal London Asset has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 152,801 are held by Boys Arnold &. First In has 42,003 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Park Oh has invested 0.85% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Thomasville Natl Bank holds 87,775 shares. Regents Of The University Of California holds 1.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 18,958 shares. Augustine Asset Management holds 24,315 shares. Stifel Finance holds 0.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 6.62 million shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Industry Leaders With Ultra-High Dividends – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 9,581 shares to 38,379 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 3,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,019 shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.54 million for 21.15 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 11,000 shares to 574,620 shares, valued at $39.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Australia Etf (EWA) by 27,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishr Edg Msci Min Vol Emg Mkt (EEMV).