As Ciena (CIEN) Share Price Rose, Springbok Capital Management Cut Holding by $464,165; As Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) Market Valuation Declined, Augustine Asset Management Boosted Its Position

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (SU) by 97.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 43,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 87,273 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 44,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy (Su) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 2.08 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 12,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The hedge fund held 43,622 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 56,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 4.71M shares traded or 73.63% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Life Insurance (Lfc) (NYSE:LFC) by 38,189 shares to 248,523 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services (Tss) (NYSE:TSS) by 5,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,963 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (NYSE:MCD) by 12,795 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clementia Pharmaceuticals In by 35,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,930 shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 125,139 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 117,450 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake. Magnetar Limited Liability Corp holds 23,217 shares. Proffitt And Goodson owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Clearbridge Limited Liability invested in 0% or 2,321 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 1.75 million shares. Friess Assoc Llc holds 1.43% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 520,787 shares. Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Argent Capital Mngmt has 35,591 shares. Mesirow Fincl Mngmt reported 1,070 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Investments has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Signaturefd holds 0.04% or 11,027 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability stated it has 230,921 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.