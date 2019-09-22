As Ciena (CIEN) Share Price Rose, Holder Winslow Evans & Crocker Cut Stake; Abrams Bison Investments Lowered Holding in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) by $40.39 Million as Stock Declined

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 8,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 26,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 34,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 8.15 million shares traded or 190.64% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 83,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 403,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.16M, down from 487,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $15.88 during the last trading session, reaching $474.56. About 151,314 shares traded or 68.73% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 EPS, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.54M for 13.39 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CACC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 3.88% more from 9.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36,612 are held by D E Shaw And. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,600 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Jlb And Associate Incorporated holds 0.68% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) or 6,987 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,055 shares. Laurion Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). 1,801 were reported by M&T Bank. Epoch Prns holds 54,976 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 800 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Calamos Ltd Liability reported 1,610 shares stake. Piedmont Invest reported 680 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 882 shares.

