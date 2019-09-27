As Ciena (CIEN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Symphony Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.01 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Valicenti Advisory Services Trimmed Its Stake by $969,216

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 24,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 10,912 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449,000, down from 35,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 1.28 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc sold 512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,064 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.16 million, down from 9,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $848.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $23.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1716.16. About 2.84M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 13/03/2018 – The recall covers six versions of the Amazon Basics portable battery; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos dreams of a world with a trillion people living in space; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 27/04/2018 – Podcast: The Information’s 411 – Fulfilled by Amazon; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications™ to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.27 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.