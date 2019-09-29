As Ciena (CIEN) Market Value Rose, Shapiro Capital Management Increased Holding by $1.52 Billion; Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holding Maintained by Commonwealth Bank Of Australia

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.71 billion, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 2.11 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 18,361 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, up from 14,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 33.31 million shares traded or 111.31% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4497.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. by 2.31 million shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $50.62 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 85,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,126 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Tudor Et Al reported 0.09% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 11,716 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. American Century reported 323,869 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Pnc Finance Serv Group holds 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 32,507 shares. 12,304 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research Inc has 105,312 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.04% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 367,352 shares. Horizon Invest Svcs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.22% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Profund Lc reported 0.04% stake. Cipher Lp holds 106,457 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Blackrock has 15.52 million shares.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 5,527 shares to 28,497 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 8,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,545 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).