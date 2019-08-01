As Ciena (CIEN) Market Value Rose, Cookson Peirce & Co Has Upped Position; As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Valuation Rose, Peconic Partners Has Cut Position by $1.28 Million

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 37,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 476,784 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 439,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.86. About 1.05 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN)

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.76. About 1.20M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 6,123 shares to 144,977 shares, valued at $24.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 32,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 606,999 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $436,042 activity. $75,820 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) was sold by MOYLAN JAMES E JR on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity. 350 shares were bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR, worth $41,283.