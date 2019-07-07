As Ciena (CIEN) Market Value Declined, Lsv Asset Management Cut Its Position by $31.09 Million; Smith Moore & Company Cut Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $495,040

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 3,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,484 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 30,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 4.65 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 840,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.94 million, down from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Ciena Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 1.65M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 10,814 shares to 162,509 shares, valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Dreyfus Mun Bd Infrstrctr Fd (DMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.21M shares to 6.05 million shares, valued at $324.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 634,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $1.45 million activity. ALEXANDER STEPHEN B had sold 2,500 shares worth $91,986 on Tuesday, January 15. 1,000 shares valued at $37,780 were sold by McFeely Scott on Wednesday, January 16. SMITH GARY B sold $353,483 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Thursday, January 10. $77,382 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares were sold by Rothenstein David M.