As Ciena (CIEN) Market Value Declined, Boston Partners Has Boosted by $1.46 Million Its Holding; As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Iridian Asset Management Upped Stake by $21.30 Million

Boston Partners increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 39,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.10 million, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 1.79M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 361,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.51 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.86M, up from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 2.92 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS DESPITE THE RECENT FALL IN HEADLINE INFLATION, SEVERAL UPSIDE RISKS PREVAIL – MINUTES; 14/03/2018 – BANK OF MAURITIUS MPC VOTED 6-1 TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 849,988 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $522.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI) by 320,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $436,042 activity. Shares for $360,222 were sold by SMITH GARY B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 6.00 million shares to 15,610 shares, valued at $785,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Inc by 142,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA).