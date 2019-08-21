As Ciena (CIEN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Broadview Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Value Rose While Viking Fund Management Has Raised by $1.84 Million Its Holding

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 51.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 123,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 116,100 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, down from 239,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.43. About 946,581 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by 45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $60.5. About 1.15 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale holds 20,896 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 5,194 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 2,495 shares. Reaves W H invested in 3,500 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 29,701 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 253,003 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Co reported 1,654 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advsr owns 850 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd holds 3,627 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 680,000 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 3,341 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 374,893 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 30,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc invested in 8,166 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.76 million shares. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Oakbrook Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 10,100 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 13,635 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.07% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 154,000 shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank owns 0.23% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 55,125 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 323,649 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 111 shares. 10,814 were accumulated by Ls Ltd. Northern Trust holds 0.03% or 3.12M shares in its portfolio. Fort L P, Maryland-based fund reported 2,843 shares.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.54 million for 20.72 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 1,725 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT).