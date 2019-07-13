As Ciena (CIEN) Market Valuation Declined, John G Ullman & Associates Has Trimmed Position by $9.75 Million; Cvs Health (CVS) Stake Maintained by Community Trust & Investment Co

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 263,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 268,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 1.91M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 92,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 244,727 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, up from 151,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Chieftain Capital Management Incorporated holds 3,875 shares. Horizon invested in 0.1% or 50,521 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 3,805 shares. Ipg Advisors Limited Co stated it has 40,910 shares. Northern Trust has 0.24% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 18.12M shares. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.3% or 14,543 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc stated it has 0.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 102,557 were accumulated by Thompson Inv Incorporated. 24,661 are held by Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Incorporated Adv. Howland Limited Liability Com has 221,230 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.27% or 4.54 million shares. 21,402 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr. Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 0.07% or 21,655 shares. Wendell David, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 11,982 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. On Friday, March 1 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3,410 shares. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 43,957 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $71.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 86,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,264 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 643,473 shares. John G Ullman & Associate stated it has 5,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 49,141 shares. Schroder Group Inc, Maine-based fund reported 2.21M shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com invested 0.08% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 97,658 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Management Co has invested 0.05% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Enterprise Financial has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Macroview Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 81 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.76 million shares. Hl Financial Svcs Limited holds 230,921 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Numerixs Tech reported 10,600 shares. Marketfield Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,729 shares. Axa holds 0.05% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 316,800 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $1.09 million activity. McFeely Scott sold $37,780 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. 2,000 Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares with value of $77,382 were sold by Rothenstein David M. 9,600 shares valued at $360,222 were sold by SMITH GARY B on Thursday, February 7. 2,500 Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares with value of $91,986 were sold by ALEXANDER STEPHEN B.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 5,410 shares to 49,416 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) by 110,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Em Mkts Sm Cp (EWX).

