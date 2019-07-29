As Cia De Saneamento Basico (SBS) Market Valuation Rose, New York State Common Retirement Fund Increased by $510,400 Its Holding; As Vale S A (VALE) Stock Price Were Volatile, Contrarian Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $4.75 Million

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cia De Saneamento Basico (SBS) by 105.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 51,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,440 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 48,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Cia De Saneamento Basico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 284,797 shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 40.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 28/03/2018 – Payment Of Interest On Own Capital Notice To Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – Brazil regulator proposes 4.8 pct tariff hike for Sabesp sewage co; 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL WATER AND SEWAGE COMPANY SABESP SAYS SAO PAULO STATE SANITATION REGULATOR PROPOSES IN PRELIMINARY TECHNICAL NOTE 4.8 PCT TARIFF HIKE IN FINAL STAGE OF TARIFF REVIEW; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Board Has Decided on Payment of Interest on Own Capital for 2017; 02/05/2018 – SABESP: NOTICE TO THE MARKET; 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Jerson Kelman Submitted Resignation May 14; 25/05/2018 – SABESP REQUESTS RECONSIDERATION OF 2ND ORDINARY TARIFF REVISION; 24/05/2018 – Sabesp – Second Ordinary Tariff Revision; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET INCOME R$580.4M, EST. R$622.0M; 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 365,300 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 8.78 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.67M, up from 8.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 6.11M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 17.99% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS SEES INTERNATIONAL IRON ORE PRICE FLOOR AT AROUND $60 PER TONNE; 29/05/2018 – Brazil truckers strike having limited impact on Vale operations – CEO; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS COMPANY WILL NOT FLOOD THE MARKET WITH ORE FROM CARAJAS; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO IS NOT SATISFIED WITH NICKEL PRICE; 23/03/2018 – Brazil’s VLI adds rail capacity as farmers harvest record soy crop; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS THAT COMPANY IS ON THE PATH TO HAVING BASE METALS REPRESENT A BIGGER PART OF CO’S EARNINGS; 24/05/2018 – Mining Weekly: Vale sees key mine topping iron-ore output forecasts in 2018 –; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $3.971 BLN; 10/04/2018 – VALE’S NEW DIVIDEND POLICY IS AGRESSIVE: CEO SCHVARTSMAN; 18/05/2018 – VALE CEO OPTIMISTIC TRADE SPAT WON’T LEAD TO HARMFUL BARRIERS

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 16,229 shares to 14,873 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

