As Cia De Minas Buenaventura (BVN) Share Value Declined, Oldfield Partners Llp Upped by $324,700 Its Stake; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Lifted as Share Price Rose

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $58.74. About 483,522 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC)

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Cia De Minas Buenaventura (BVN) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.37M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.49 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Cia De Minas Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.41. About 144,297 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delphi Mgmt Ma holds 0.19% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 3,175 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 9,900 shares. The New York-based Park Avenue Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Dupont Corp stated it has 0.07% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 19.42M shares. Moreover, Petrus Tru Com Lta has 0.05% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.1% or 1.11M shares. Texas-based Maverick Capital has invested 1.88% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Echo Street Cap Mngmt Limited invested 1.95% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 78,779 are held by Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Llc holds 800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt holds 110,535 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 91,291 shares. Qs Investors Lc reported 2,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

