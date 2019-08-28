As Cia De Minas Buenaventura (BVN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Oldfield Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Holding; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Decatur Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 18,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 90,039 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00 million, up from 71,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.41. About 1.22M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Cia De Minas Buenaventura (BVN) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 4.37 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.49 million, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Cia De Minas Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 212,794 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Coming To A Target Near You: Mini Disney Stores – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Biggest Blunder Has Now Cost Him $16 Billion – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,518 are held by Smithfield Trust. Duncker Streett And holds 22,181 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). J Goldman And LP holds 864,455 shares. Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 713 shares. Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Usa Fin Portformulas Corp holds 39,423 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 4,753 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 495,900 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt has 1.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gm Advisory Gp invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc invested in 0.86% or 43,471 shares. Harvey Management invested in 0.24% or 4,500 shares. Cutter And Co Brokerage Inc holds 0.26% or 8,307 shares. Partnervest Advisory Lc invested in 0.27% or 5,939 shares.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 7,598 shares to 44,188 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,478 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL).