As Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) Stock Declined, Granahan Investment Management Has Increased by $779,372 Its Position; Central Securities Has Trimmed Holding in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by $2.80 Million

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 35,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 358,064 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 322,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chuy’s Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.20M market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $24.16. About 116,021 shares traded. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 21.78% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q EPS 19c; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 19c; 10/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – HISLOP REPLACES JOHN ZAPP AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1.4% of Chuy’s Holdings; 24/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 23C; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.12 TO $1.16; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $93.9M, EST. $94.6M

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $166. About 816,105 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SO; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI; 20/04/2018 – DJ Motorola Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSI); 27/03/2018 – U.S; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Rev Up 15%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.39 in 2018Q4.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 12,768 shares to 117,882 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 65,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 367,722 shares, and cut its stake in Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN).

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $251.52 million for 27.30 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.