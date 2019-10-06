As Churchill Downs (Put) (CHDN) Stock Rose, J Goldman & Company LP Increased Holding; Visa Com Stock Us$0.0001 (V) Holder Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Increased Its Holding

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (Put) (CHDN) by 207.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $128.34. About 196,845 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Stock Us$0.0001 (V) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 23,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 720,586 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.06M, up from 696,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Stock Us$0.0001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

