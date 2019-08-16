As Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Stock Value Rose, Smithfield Trust Company Increased by $2.56 Million Its Position; Twin Tree Management LP Has Raised Position in Owens Corning (OC) by $327,966

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.8. About 104,206 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Owens Corning (OC) by 249.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 6,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 9,778 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Owens Corning for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 942,536 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280183 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net $92M; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 05/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281570 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 26/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280920 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palouse Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 13,006 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 59,142 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 1.94 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 192,963 shares. John G Ullman & holds 0.53% or 62,400 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 89,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd has 1.2% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). At Bancorp reported 0.04% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 455 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 50,580 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc stated it has 695 shares.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Owens Corning Announces Commencement of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Owens Corning 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWW) by 507,848 shares to 8,152 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc. (Put) (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 29,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,700 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:EXAS).

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For MDYG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Churchill Downs updates on Derby day totals – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs: Still That Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 24,695 shares to 67,573 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Growth (Ivw) (IVW) by 3,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,702 shares, and cut its stake in General Elec Co Com (NYSE:GE).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 4.08M shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 9,048 shares. Bluestein R H And Com reported 3,000 shares. Rk Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested 3.84% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc has 10,431 shares. Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 44,853 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 147,430 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 5,000 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 76,200 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc reported 180 shares stake. Captrust owns 683 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Lc accumulated 711,847 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Profund Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3,930 shares.