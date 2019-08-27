As Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Smithfield Trust Company Has Upped Its Stake; Heartland Advisors Maintains Stake in Suncor Energy New (SU)

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 10,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 217,502 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 206,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 1.43 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $123.28. About 107,490 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 425,316 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company owns 200,847 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management reported 615,395 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 16,144 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 300 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Company stated it has 167,538 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Par Capital Management owns 3.61% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 2.16 million shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 54 shares. J Goldman & Ltd Partnership holds 0.32% or 62,818 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited accumulated 2,749 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 54,107 shares. Systematic Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.61% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Numerixs Techs Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). D E Shaw And Co stated it has 136,071 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P 500 Value (Ive) (IVE) by 8,480 shares to 48,140 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 57,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,925 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Kld 400 Social Indexfund (DSI).