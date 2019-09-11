As Churchill Downs Com (CHDN) Market Valuation Rose, Smithfield Trust Company Has Boosted by $2.56 Million Its Position; As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Price Rose, Iberiabank Upped Position by $560,742

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $123.02. About 216,986 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 3,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 38,776 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 35,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 3.90 million shares traded or 57.38% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell Helps Transform Mexican Petrochemical Leader’s Operations – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

