As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Value Rose, Loomis Sayles & Company LP Increased Its Position; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder Forte Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $365,400 as Market Value Declined

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 19,060 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, down from 24,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $61.61. About 2.78M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 22,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 287,940 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.13 million, up from 265,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $122.45. About 176,093 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 65,066 shares to 388,213 shares, valued at $16.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 45,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,862 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $313.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 3,091 shares to 37,866 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 6,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.54 million for 14.67 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.