As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Parthenon Boosted Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Has Boosted by Matrix Capital Management Company Lp

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 136,870 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Tim’s Corner: 3 High Yield Retail REITS That Will Survive Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 20/04/2018 – Feedvisor Introduces Feedvisor Inspire: Annual Conference for Top Amazon Sellers; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S – TEAMED UP WITH AMAZON TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS DIGITAL ORDERING NETWORK WITH ADDITION OF AN AMAZON ALEXA VOICE ORDERING SKILL; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos; 07/05/2018 – As retail continues its decline, one industry seems to be ‘Amazon-proof’: beauty; 27/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday, with strong growth from AWS and advertising; 10/04/2018 – Amazon mulls adding voice-command money transfers to smart speaker Alexa, sources say

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sports Betting & Esports: What’s Next and How to Invest – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated to Host Investor Day on November 2, 2018 in Louisville, KY – GlobeNewswire” published on October 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About VEON Ltd. (VEON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Churchill Downs (CHDN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Annual Dividend Increase, 3-for-1 Stock Split, and $300 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,705 shares to 42,130 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,154 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Management Lp accumulated 147,622 shares or 4.09% of the stock. Chicago Equity Ltd invested 0.09% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Argent Tru has 4,597 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Element Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 147,430 shares. Opus Group Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 10,558 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 3,125 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 12,642 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 66,800 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 1,588 shares. Kj Harrison Prtnrs accumulated 0.89% or 28,275 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,415 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset has 0.02% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 14,641 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, NVCR, WGO – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Antitrust Insurance For Amazon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon working on high-end Echo, robot – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget Google: Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.