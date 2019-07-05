As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Value Rose, Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding; Hanseatic Management Services Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Cut by $1.36 Million as Market Value Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 762 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 2,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Lucid Software Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth; 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 15/03/2018 – Richard Baum: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed | Reuters; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon on Monday; 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Amazon leads tech lower

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 220.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 101,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32M, up from 46,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $118.03. About 102,805 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $95.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8,541 shares to 10,280 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.82% or 21,400 shares. David R Rahn And Assoc accumulated 3,342 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 402,174 shares. Gp holds 1.09% or 160,851 shares in its portfolio. 35,153 were reported by Temasek Holding (Private) Limited. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 52,820 shares. Howard Management stated it has 4.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 3.88M shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 3,340 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,434 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 1% or 129,771 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 7,097 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Utah Retirement System has invested 2.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellcome Tru Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru holds 3.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 136,000 shares. Westpac Bk Corp reported 63,231 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 404,468 shares to 37,403 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 46,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,410 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).