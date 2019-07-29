As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Value Rose, Cim Investment Mangement Has Boosted Stake; Enphase Energy (ENPH) Valuation Rose While Electron Capital Partners Cut Its Position

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 272,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.06 million, down from 4.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.05% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 3.10M shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 23/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom; 14/05/2018 – Enphase Energy and ImagineSolar Announce Training Collaboration for Smart-Grid-Ready Solar Technology; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$80M; 11/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 197.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,833 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707,000, up from 2,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.03. About 193,911 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,004 shares to 8,130 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,451 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Shellback Capital LP invested 1.45% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 24,070 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Salem Investment Counselors invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. J Goldman & Communications Limited Partnership reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 62,541 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 115,636 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 147,886 were reported by Rk Cap Mngmt Lc. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 18,561 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Limited stated it has 147,430 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 9,048 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 26,406 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company stated it has 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica State Bank owns 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 16,144 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 677,532 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ENPH shares while 23 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 44.45 million shares or 14.84% more from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 81,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 77,900 shares. 13,818 are owned by Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited. Rmb Cap Management Llc owns 44,700 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 41,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Df Dent & Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). 11,202 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 303,381 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager L P. 260,528 were reported by Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 39,440 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock accumulated 5.75M shares or 0% of the stock. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 241,120 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 0.01% or 12,500 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) for 50,000 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 807,596 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $89.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,163 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

