As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Rose, Wagner Bowman Management Lifted Its Holding; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Redwood Capital Management Lowered Holding by $5.54 Million

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.8. About 124,783 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 29.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 149,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 350,200 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 7.17 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 05/04/2018 – GM Marketplace Currently Adds No Value to In-car Experience, Finds Strategy Analytics; 26/04/2018 – General Motors reports earnings as it continues to shift its lineup from passenger cars to trucks and SUVs; 03/04/2018 – General Motors has decided to report U.S. sales at the end of each quarter instead of at the end of each month; 17/05/2018 – Decibel Named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – GM HAS ALLOCATED $2.0 BLN 364-DAY FACILITY FOR EXCLUSIVE USE BY GM FINANCIAL; 13/04/2018 – GM To Layoff Workers In Ohio Plant That Makes The Chevy Cruze — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA SAYS TALKS WITH UNION COLLAPSED; 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA MARCH OVERSEAS SALES DOWN 3 PCT Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – GM urges ‘constructive’ U.S.-China dialogue; 04/04/2018 – GM will kill the Chevrolet Sonic, reports Wall Street Journal, citing

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 100,000 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $15.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.88M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh holds 0.04% or 95,328 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co holds 0.17% or 30,820 shares. Piedmont Advsrs reported 0.12% stake. Davidson Investment Advsrs reported 8,800 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 39,256 shares. 8,770 were accumulated by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Incorporated. Andra Ap has 0.15% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 143,200 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 157 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 140,723 shares. Bruce &, Illinois-based fund reported 315,000 shares. Advisors Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Checchi Advisers Limited Company accumulated 12,365 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cacti Asset reported 2.9% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.58% or 5.98 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons Lyft Is a Better Buy Than Uber – Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Navistar Cuts Medium-Duty Truck Production In Ohio – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GM, Ross Stores And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GM Cruise Accepts The Realities Of Autonomous Driving – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pence Boosts Hopes In Lordstown, Workhorse Stock With Comments On Idled GM Plant – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Annual Dividend Increase, 3-for-1 Stock Split, and $300 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs: Still That Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3,930 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 9,283 shares. 10,683 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 113,699 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 28,261 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 227,200 shares. Aviance Capital Prns Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3,000 shares. Three Peaks Cap Management Limited Liability reported 49,586 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 348 are held by Fifth Third Bancorp. Barclays Plc stated it has 41,248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Inc has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Element Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3,111 shares.