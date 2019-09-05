As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Rose, Texas Permanent School Fund Increased Stake; Sun Life Financial Has Trimmed Its Position in Cummins (CMI) by $1.21 Million

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 7,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 248 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39,000, down from 7,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $154.66. About 1.54M shares traded or 22.45% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 207.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund bought 16,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 24,070 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 7,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $124.02. About 243,225 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3.56M shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 5,839 shares. Par Capital Management Inc invested in 2.16M shares or 3.61% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.03% or 26,400 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 21,393 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc holds 30,842 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Sei Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 5,665 shares. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 10,458 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity accumulated 10,431 shares. Natixis LP has 22,255 shares. J Goldman Lp accumulated 62,818 shares. Teton has invested 0.63% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 3,225 were reported by Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 14,641 shares in its portfolio.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,045 shares to 75,849 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.89 million for 10.07 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beech Hill Advsr Inc, a New York-based fund reported 27,430 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.34 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fosun International Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 4,000 shares. Cullinan Assoc accumulated 0.27% or 22,803 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech owns 18,600 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv owns 0.15% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 112,414 shares. Howard Capital reported 1,795 shares. 94,168 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 0.1% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 37,299 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company holds 211,897 shares. Barometer Capital Mngmt invested in 11,600 shares or 0.21% of the stock. First National Bank reported 8,383 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 424,339 shares. Congress Asset Co Ma accumulated 34,031 shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 21,141 shares to 337,777 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 5,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).