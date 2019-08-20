As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Position; As Suncor Energy New (SU) Share Price Declined, Capital Innovations Raised by $329,920 Its Holding

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 220.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 101,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 147,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32 million, up from 46,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $120.89. About 88,935 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 32.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 10,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 42,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 31,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 1.21M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 31,519 shares to 93,835 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 71,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,707 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

