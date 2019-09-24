As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cim Investment Mangement Has Trimmed Stake; As Valero Energy (VLO) Valuation Declined, Holder Viking Fund Management Boosted Holding

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 45.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.73 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.14. About 2.06M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Power Disruption at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 14/05/2018 – Valero expands into South America with Peru biofuels deal

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 67.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 5,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 2,576 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296,000, down from 7,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.28. About 192,861 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09

Analysts await Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.53 per share. CHDN’s profit will be $26.43 million for 46.70 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Churchill Downs Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 6.38, from 7.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold CHDN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 26.63 million shares or 51.32% less from 54.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). The California-based Lpl Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 1,099 are held by Assetmark. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated reported 552,210 shares. Greenwood Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3,452 shares. 65,653 are owned by Tygh Cap Management. 900 are owned by Oakworth Capital Inc. Prudential Financial has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 34,083 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 4,146 shares or 0% of the stock. Ellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability accumulated 3,000 shares. Harvey Limited Liability Corp has 16,500 shares. 109,216 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $273.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,494 shares to 5,713 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 7,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZMH).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $376.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 10,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 128,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 2,719 shares. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,822 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Argyle Mgmt invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Grassi Invest holds 0.04% or 3,500 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 14,924 shares. Next Fincl Gp Inc owns 24,632 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.08% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Van Eck invested in 0.01% or 18,473 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors holds 197,318 shares. Farmers And Merchants accumulated 302 shares or 0% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has invested 0.09% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Westchester Mgmt Inc invested 3.31% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Dt Invest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 53,759 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. 165,266 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).