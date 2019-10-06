As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Rose, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $9.28 Million; As Pulte Group (PHM) Valuation Rose, Wilsey Asset Management Trimmed Its Position

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 486,876 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.48M, down from 498,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 3.54 million shares traded or 3.06% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 44847.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 80,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 80,905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31 million, up from 180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $128.34. About 220,142 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 5.68M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wilsey Asset Mgmt holds 6.35% or 486,876 shares. Clarivest Asset Lc stated it has 40,000 shares. Utah Retirement has 48,476 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Ltd reported 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0% or 5,481 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Finance Corp owns 57,606 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 49,170 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Com reported 62,700 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America holds 737 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kames Public Ltd Co reported 47,516 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp reported 1,111 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 100,142 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 56,022 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.63 million for 10.08 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 6.38, from 7.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CHDN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 26.63 million shares or 51.32% less from 54.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,098 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.07% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Brandywine Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 2,803 shares. 4,461 are held by Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc. Sei Investments Company invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 2,576 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Argi Invest Svcs Ltd Company invested in 26,824 shares or 0.17% of the stock. D E Shaw Incorporated invested in 146,976 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Three Peaks Ltd has 1.37% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 41,106 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 126,075 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,800 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $8.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bruker Biosciences Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 507,684 shares to 659,167 shares, valued at $32.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mts Systems Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 44,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).