As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Price Rose, Parthenon Has Upped Stake by $3.76 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Has Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.8. About 124,783 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13 million, up from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will raise the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 19/03/2018 – Airbus Is Said to Weigh New A330 Cargo Model, Spurred by Amazon; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 12,642 shares. Captrust Finance has 683 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 3,732 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 21,189 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 42,085 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 23,600 shares. Colorado-based Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.32% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Oakworth Capital reported 900 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability reported 123,576 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 7,200 shares. 24,841 were reported by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Elk Creek Prns Limited Company reported 1.09% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 0.12% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 21,473 shares. Walleye Trading Lc owns 2,591 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,705 shares to 42,130 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,758 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 111,896 shares. 667 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability. 2,956 were reported by Beech Hill. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.13% or 186 shares in its portfolio. One Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 913 shares. Kessler Investment Group Limited Liability Corporation has 2.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,645 shares. Portland Glob Llc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bridgeway Cap Management accumulated 15,650 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Loomis Sayles LP accumulated 1.54 million shares. Delaware-based Brandywine Managers Ltd Llc has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Planning Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,932 shares. 2,090 were accumulated by Ingalls And Snyder Lc. Paradigm Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.73% or 1,087 shares. 107 were reported by Pecaut. Filament Ltd Liability reported 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

