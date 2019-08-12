As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Wagner Bowman Management Boosted Its Position; Tower Bridge Advisors Increased Its Position in Enterprise Prods Part (EPD) by $344.40 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $119.43. About 27,811 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Part (EPD) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 11,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 225,487 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56B, up from 213,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Part for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 662,923 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products: Riding Positive Macro Trends – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPD Analyst Day Recap: Pursuing Broad Appeal In An MLP Structure – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in the Energy Sector – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners: A SWAN Must-Have For Income Protection – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,679 shares to 102,689 shares, valued at $10.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,437 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Cap invested in 16,171 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Ca holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 19,286 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 0.04% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory holds 0.05% or 1.10 million shares. Kistler has 3,889 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 31,065 shares. Alphamark Lc has 2,489 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0.02% or 58,717 shares in its portfolio. Corda Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 38,448 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Group has invested 0.18% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 74,051 are owned by Huntington Bancshares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 10,925 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division accumulated 47,056 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 16,271 were reported by New Vernon Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). The New York-based J Goldman Limited Partnership has invested 0.32% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Credit Agricole S A reported 38,400 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Strs Ohio accumulated 3,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Capital Mgmt stated it has 232,948 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 3,507 shares. Hl Financial Service has 0.05% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 34,300 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 0.01% or 66,800 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Teton Advisors reported 70,620 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP has invested 0.05% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 37,352 were accumulated by Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 9,794 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Churchill Downs Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gaming Segment to Aid Churchill Downs (CHDN) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs updates on Derby day totals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.