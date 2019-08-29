As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Wagner Bowman Management Upped Stake; As Iberiabank (IBKC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Channing Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 9,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 124,777 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95M, down from 134,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $69.15. About 50,248 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $125.52. About 44,160 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $94.25M for 9.66 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. $75,250 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) shares were bought by Maples Ricky E. COOPER ANGUS R II bought $381,198 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Jefferies Top Value Picks Include Some of the Biggest US Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBERIABANK Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IBERIABANK Corporation Increases Cash Dividend on Common Stock by 5% – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 19, 2019 : AXP, BLK, SLB, SYF, STT, CFG, RF, KSU, ALV, GNTX, MAN, IBKC – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IBERIABANK Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Series B Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 282,833 shares to 329,090 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 189,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 9,236 shares. 7,005 were reported by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. Manufacturers Life Company The accumulated 35,466 shares or 0% of the stock. Sun Life holds 0.16% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 10,000 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Inv Mngmt has 0.05% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Fj Cap Mgmt Lc holds 122,756 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 74,445 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorp has 0% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Alpha Windward Limited owns 197 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 208,601 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 18,081 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Palisade Capital Limited Liability Nj accumulated 289,239 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited reported 0.03% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.