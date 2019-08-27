As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Cim Investment Mangement Raised Its Position; Keycorp (KEY) Holding Raised by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 197.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 7,833 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707,000, up from 2,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $123.8. About 158,240 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 848,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 10.63 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.45 million, up from 9.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 5.65M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Launches BetAmerica Sports Betting and Online Casino Platform in New Jersey – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Churchill Downs (CHDN) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.1% in Session – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA) by 9,276 shares to 119,332 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Smcap 600 (IJR) by 10,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,142 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0.01% or 21,473 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 695,166 were accumulated by Artemis Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Par Cap Mgmt Inc invested 3.61% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 30,842 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 24,070 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 10,458 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,098 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com accumulated 26,941 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 62,541 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 355 are owned by Ftb Advisors Incorporated. Advsrs Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 14,641 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 1,103 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 28,261 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 113,699 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trade Tensions Remain In The Spotlight As The Key Driver Of Broad Market Sentiment – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyCorp: A Cleveland-Community Bank, Paying A Healthy Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CORRECTION: DATE CHANGE Key Energy Services Provides Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) by 646,651 shares to 626,568 shares, valued at $49.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) by 1,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,189 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.07% or 256,770 shares. Smithfield reported 9,287 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Company invested in 0.76% or 2.02M shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Andra Ap has invested 0.13% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Rodgers Brothers holds 0.14% or 32,131 shares in its portfolio. California-based Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Earnest Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.33% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Alesco Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 14,815 shares stake. Miles Capital Inc has invested 0.23% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp owns 234,235 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 1,512 shares. Colorado-based Icon Advisers Inc Communication has invested 0.84% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 14,053 were reported by Etrade Management. Nordea Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 439,677 shares.