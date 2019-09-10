As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shares Rose, Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lifted by $9.14 Million Its Holding; Interface (TILE) Valuation Declined While Cambiar Investors Has Trimmed Holding by $794,820

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 220.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 101,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 147,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32 million, up from 46,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $121.46. About 179,953 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 52,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 192,991 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, down from 245,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $741.72M market cap company. The stock increased 6.49% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 384,096 shares traded or 6.55% up from the average. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS; 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 1,024 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp And Communication accumulated 24,450 shares. 5,397 were reported by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.24% or 615,395 shares. 93,871 are held by Stifel Financial. Arizona State Retirement owns 25,455 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 232,948 were reported by Victory Cap Mngmt. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 79,925 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.03% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 26,400 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability accumulated 24,374 shares. Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 62,646 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). American Century Inc accumulated 123,896 shares.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 16,626 shares to 131,432 shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P by 24,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,875 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Analysts await Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. TILE’s profit will be $23.16M for 8.01 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold TILE shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 51.86 million shares or 0.94% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 807 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc has invested 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Hanson And Doremus Inv holds 3,096 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 40,368 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 60,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) for 90,726 shares. 738,877 were reported by Geode Cap Limited. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa holds 413,522 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 108,500 shares. Kennedy Cap Management holds 303,620 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 2.66 million shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 79,596 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 42,255 shares stake. Citigroup Inc invested in 37,739 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management invested in 81,400 shares.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 7,198 shares to 210,293 shares, valued at $33.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Arcelormittal Sa Luxembourg.