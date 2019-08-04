As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shares Rose, Artemis Investment Management Llp Lifted by $41.48 Million Its Position; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Lowered Position by $72.00 Million

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 196.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 460,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 695,166 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.78M, up from 234,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $120.35. About 315,747 shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 3.46M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.33 million, down from 4.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86M shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 11/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Growth Ban Won’t End Until Vote of Full Fed Board; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC NINE.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $33; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – LJM sued by its broker Wells Fargo over missed payments; 20/04/2018 – BREAKING: Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over loan abuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9%; 11/04/2018 – MOVES-Wells Fargo names new senior VP for American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE VENTURE IS AIMED AT ATTACKING THE MOAT SURROUNDING THE ENTIRE INDUSTRY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 724,986 shares. Old Point Trust Svcs N A holds 0.18% or 7,186 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.89% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Washington Tru Fincl Bank owns 38,739 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Advsr Mngmt Ltd reported 291,459 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Ltd Liability invested in 5,073 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 33,854 shares stake. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.39% or 8,400 shares. M&R Mgmt reported 45,817 shares. 9,245 were reported by Systematic Fincl Lp. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 62,827 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Greylin Inv Mangement Inc invested in 1.22% or 112,631 shares. Reliance Of Delaware invested in 78,975 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Llc holds 13,702 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fin Architects Inc has 0.05% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 45,000 shares to 514,082 shares, valued at $47.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 64,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 9.97 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Loomis Sayles And Co Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 265,124 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 5,186 shares stake. Voya Inv Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 14,339 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 54,107 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 750 shares. Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 683 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.01% or 388,442 shares in its portfolio. Eidelman Virant stated it has 89,660 shares or 5.69% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H Communications stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 18,851 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 92,622 shares. Brinker reported 0.05% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Teton Advsr holds 0.63% or 70,620 shares in its portfolio.