As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Share Value Rose, Eidelman Virant Capital Has Increased Stake by $5.70 Million; As Meta Finl Group (CASH) Shares Rose, Second Curve Capital Boosted Stake by $1.27 Million

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 240.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 63,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 89,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 168,142 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The hedge fund held 570,931 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 503,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.18. About 128,336 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 12/03/2018 – METABANK – ANNOUNCED 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF RELATIONSHIP WITH MONEY NETWORK FINANCIAL; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 29/05/2018 – META FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANIES ANTICIPATE MERGER WILL CLOSE IN EARLY JULY 2018; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Agreement with CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 29/05/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 03/04/2018 – MetaBank® Announces Partnership with Health Credit Services to Originate Personal Healthcare Loans

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Hl Serv Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 34,300 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 26,400 shares. Fmr Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Salem Invest Counselors holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 16,361 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 26,941 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Ls Invest Advsrs Llc owns 2,415 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hbk Lp has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.1% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 24,070 shares. Bank has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 8,075 shares. 551,276 are owned by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invesco has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 47,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

