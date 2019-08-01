As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Share Value Rose, Corsair Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Holding; Endurant Capital Management LP Decreased Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Position as Share Price Declined

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) by 64.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 43,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.76% . The institutional investor held 23,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213,000, down from 66,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 140,190 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 19.41% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – LOOK FORWARD TO PRESENTING RESULTS OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 OR EARLY 2019; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $42.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Approximately $22.3M; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS; 15/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALDX)

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 220.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 101,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 147,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32 million, up from 46,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $119.65. About 443,501 shares traded or 60.02% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 46,945 shares to 575,410 shares, valued at $20.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 5,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,798 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern invested in 582,186 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 23,765 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.13% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Shellback Capital LP has 1.45% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Glenmede Tru Na holds 321 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 4,612 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 793,264 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 77,826 shares. Webster Bancorp N A invested in 225 shares or 0% of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 24,841 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 2,336 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 476,658 were reported by Geode Cap Limited Com.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gaming Segment to Aid Churchill Downs (CHDN) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) by 304,477 shares to 552,457 shares, valued at $13.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 48,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

More notable recent Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “No Solace For Aldeyra As Late-Stage Study Of Lead Drug In Anterior Uveitis Fails – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 8, 2019 : MTN, NAV, BIG, TGS, DSKE, ALDX, FGP, MRSN, PLYM, PLXP – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) CEO Todd Brady on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aldeyra down 5% ahead of key data readout for reproxalap in allergic conjunctivitis – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Aldeyra Could Have Another 100% Upside, or More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 27, 2018.