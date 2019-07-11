As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Share Price Rose, Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding; Autus Asset Management Has Lowered Its Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holding by $814,560; Stock Value Were Volatile

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 55.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 13,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 30,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 220.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 101,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32 million, up from 46,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $115.65. About 40,937 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 499 shares to 9,937 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 20,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Advsrs holds 0.11% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 6,476 shares. 1.73M are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.32% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 432,124 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.05% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 366,900 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 2.22 million shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 5.95% stake. Moreover, Contravisory Inv Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Prelude Ltd Liability Com accumulated 49,658 shares. Principal Finance Gru Incorporated invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has invested 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Halcyon Management Prtn Limited Partnership holds 7.84% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 1.02 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 295 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 108,956 shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited owns 21 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Co owns 2,358 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 62,541 shares. Brant Point Invest Lc stated it has 45,147 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp has invested 0.12% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 10,681 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shellback Limited Partnership invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3.56 million shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co owns 18,561 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 5,839 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 26,941 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 321 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.