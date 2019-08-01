As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Share Price Rose, Barr E S & Co Increased Stake by $1.96 Million; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) as Share Value Declined

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 199.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 21,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 32,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 10,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock increased 6.05% or $7.24 during the last trading session, reaching $126.89. About 270,287 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 221,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 9.32M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, down from 9.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $101.56. About 2.19M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 30/05/2018 – Fiberon launches Elements Aluminum Railing at Lowe’s and lowes.com; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.57 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 4,022 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dumont Blake Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 2% stake. Pittenger And Anderson, Nebraska-based fund reported 62,925 shares. The Maryland-based Marathon Capital Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Bank & Trust And Of Newtown holds 0.09% or 3,012 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory has 2.20 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Commerce Limited holds 0.04% or 1,962 shares. Edgemoor Advsr holds 4.74% or 328,864 shares. 8,288 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.19% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 7,298 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.77M shares. 14.64M are owned by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.29% or 2.03M shares. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 2,365 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 191,574 shares to 476,848 shares, valued at $18.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,428 shares, and cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Grp (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 32,654 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,111 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 6,373 shares in its portfolio. 79,925 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The. Rk Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 3.84% or 147,886 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Llc reported 0.02% stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Kj Harrison And Prtn has 28,275 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 5,665 are owned by Sei Invests. Moreover, Oakworth Cap has 0.02% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 900 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 4,731 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP stated it has 198,109 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 10,669 shares.

