As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Market Value Rose, Wagner Bowman Management Increased Position by $333,000; New Leaf Venture Partners Decreased Its Holding in Affimed N V (AFMD) by $4.27 Million

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company's stock rose 0.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 518,975 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 49.13% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.70% the S&P500.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company's stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $118.03. About 102,805 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by:

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Lc reported 6,933 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 254,185 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.1% or 6,000 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 766,546 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 321 shares. 4,612 are held by First Hawaiian Retail Bank. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 113,699 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 107,847 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Rk Capital Mngmt Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 147,886 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.04% or 27,000 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 7,200 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 77,826 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 1,031 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by:

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.